Chelsea have struck a verbal agreement on personal terms with a deadly Premier League winger and the race is on to wrap up a transfer and prevent a Manchester United hijack, according to a report.

Chelsea and Man Utd already converged over one transfer target this summer, with centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo courted by both clubs over the past few months. Tosin rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with Fulham and would become a free agent on June 30.

The opportunity to sign a Premier League-proven defender in the prime of his career without having to pay a fee held obvious appeal.

Chelsea brushed Newcastle aside to strike a deal of their own, only to see Man Utd attempt to hijack the move at the eleventh hour.

Unfortunately for Man Utd, Tosin rebuffed the Red Devils and elected to stick to signing with the Blues. Tosin’s move to Stamford Bridge was officially announced last Friday.

Fast forward to Tuesday and according to GiveMeSport, Chelsea and Man Utd are at it again.

Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise is a man in demand this summer. The classy left footer racked up 16 goal contributions in just 19 EPL appearances last term and can be signed via a modest £60m release clause.

Chelsea actually activated Olise’s release clause when it was set at £35m one year ago. However, Olise chose to remain loyal to Palace for one more season at least.

Chelsea’s interest in Olise has not subsided, while Man Utd have also made it their mission to snap up the 22-year-old.

But according to GMS, it’s Chelsea who once again have got the better of Man Utd in the market.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Michael Olise

They state the Blues have done what they failed to do 12 months ago by striking an agreement on personal terms with Olise.

Talks between Chelsea and Palace regarding the transfer fee are now in full swing. Per the report, rather than paying the £60m release fee in one go, Chelsea are attempting to structure the deal through regular payments.

Whether Crystal Palace will be receptive to that approach remains to be seen. It’s also noted that Man Utd may yet have a part to play in determining where Olise’s future lays.

Indeed, news of Chelsea agreeing personal terms with Olise could embolden the Red Devils to ramp up their own pursuit.

What’s more, it’s suggested Man Utd might be willing to pay the release clause in one fell swoop – something that Chelsea are as yet reluctant to do.

Nonetheless, it’s Chelsea who are the clear frontrunners for the time being and TEAMtalk has learned Chelsea’s official first bid is being prepared right now.

Furthermore, we’ve been told new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is on board with the move and would love to add Olise to his ranks.

The prospect of lining Olise up alongside Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku is certainly an enticing one.

