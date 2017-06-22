Chelsea beat Man Utd to signing of Ajax ‘wonderkid’ – report

LAGOS, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 09: Erik Majetschak (L) of Germany U17 challenges Daishawn Redan (R) of Netherlands U17 during the 40º Algarve International Tournament U17 Match between Netherlands U17 and Germany U17 on February 10, 2017 in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly beaten Premier League rivals Manchester United to the signing on Ajax ‘wonderkid’ Daishawn Redan.

The 16-year-old striker will join Chelsea’s academy next month, report the Daily Mail.

Redan has been prolific for Ajax’s youth teams, though the Dutch club have been resigned to losing him for some time.

“We have mapped out a path for him and there is depth discussions with him and his management,” Ajax youth coach Said Ouaali said back in March.

“That there is no agreement at the last moment is extremely regrettable, obviously they have put something else on their minds.

“We have made every effort to maintain a great talent as Daishawn for the club but at some point it stops.”

Chelsea are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer, with a replacement striker expected to be needed for the wantaway Diego Costa, and defensive reinforcements are also high on the wishlist of boss Antonio Conte.