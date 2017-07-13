Chelsea beat Man Utd to top target; medical on Friday

Chelsea are finally set to land holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko despite a late surge of interest from Manchester United.

According to French media, Bakayoko will complete a medical on Friday ahead of a £40million move from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

The fee would make the 22-year-old Chelsea’s second most expensive signing as Antonio Conte looks to build a squad capable of retaining their Premier League crown as well as challenging in Europe.

The France international was an integral part of the Monaco team that achieved their first league title since 2000, and beat Man City on their way to the semi-finals of the Champions League, with Bakayoko finding the net in the last-16 clash.

A knee injury disrupted the end of his season and Chelsea will surely be wary of any problems that may arise from his medical.

The midfielder would become Chelsea’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Willy Caballero from Man City, and defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma.

Conte will be happy that he’s managed to secure the signing of a key target this summer after he was reportedly growing frustrated with the lack of dealings at Stamford Bridge.

The transfer casts more doubt on the future of Nemanja Matic, another Manchester United target, although Chelsea are reportedly reluctant to do business with their rivals following the Romelu Lukaku saga.