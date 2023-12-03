Chelsea beaten, as key Pochettino target snubs Blues in favour of record-breaking PSG transfer

Chelsea are reportedly set to miss out on talented Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues are expected to bring in a couple of additions in January, with Mauricio Pochettino particularly keen on signing a new centre-forward.

Chelsea have a history of signing young players with huge potential, though, and Moscardo certainly fits into that category.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best teenage talents in the world. He made 16 appearances in the Brazilian top flight last term and was in the starting XI for 13 of those outings.

Although the midfielder didn’t provide an attacking return, he put in impressive performances especially considering his age.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, the Blues have ‘heavily scouted’ Moscardo in recent weeks. Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are also keen on him, according to reports.

PSG have also been in contact with Corinthians to find out the conditions of a deal for Moscardo. The Brazilian side will demand a club-record fee for the youngster. Their current record sale stands at €19.75m (approx. £17m).

READ MORE: FA Cup third round draw: Liverpool to face Arsenal; Newcastle resume Sunderland rivalry

Moscardo keen to join PSG this winter

According to reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG’s ‘mission’ to sign Moscardo in January is ‘entering key stages.’

Romano claims that the Brazilian is ‘keen’ on joining the French giants in January.

Due to Corinthians asking price for Moscardo and PSG’s determination to get a deal done, it has been revealed that Chelsea ‘will not make a January bid’ for Moscardo, contrary to other reports.

With the Blues now out of the race, everything points towards the youngster joining PSG this winter.

However, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid may yet make their own approach. With that in mind, Moscardo is certainly a player to keep an eye on for the future.

DON’T MISS: Who is Gabriel Moscardo? The dynamic Brazilian midfielder that Europe’s elite are scrambling after