Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea prepare bid for Bundesliga striker after missing out on top target; Arsenal star set to stay after Arteta snub

Chelsea are preparing a €30m offer for one of Europe’s best young strikers after seeing their chances of signing Lautaro Martinez fade, while Aaron Ramsdale is set to remain at Arsenal despite interest from Chelsea and Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali refuses to rule out a return to AC Milan in the future – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

CHELSEA LINE UP BID FOR DORTMUND WONDERKID

Chelsea have endured a difficult start to the season – picking up just six points so far – and various reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino is already looking to add a new striker to his squad in January.

Nicolas Jackson has shown flashes of quality but has only managed one goal in five Premier League appearances so far. Fellow new signing Christopher Nkunku is set to be sidelined until at least November with a knee injury, while Armando Broja hasn’t played since December.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Pochettino wants to add a new striker to his squad. One player the Chelsea manager admires is Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), however, Inter are ‘already in talks’ over a contract extension for the Argentina international, who is the Italian club’s captain.

Chelsea will therefore be forced to look elsewhere for a new frontman and have turned their attention to one of the most in-demand players in the Bundesliga.

As per reports from Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), the London club are ‘preparing an offer close to €30m (approx. £26m)’ for Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 18-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best young forwards in Europe. He made his Dortmund debut aged just 16 and is already a key player for the German giants.

Moukoko has made 77 appearances for Dortmund so far, scoring 13 goals and making seven assists in the process. Chelsea have a long history of buying youngsters with huge potential, so a move for him would certainly fit in with their transfer strategy.

The Germany under-21s international is under contact with Dortmund until 2026. Signing him for €30m in January would be a huge bargain for Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see how the German giants respond.

RAMSDALE TO STAY AT ARSENAL AMID CHELSEA LINKS

Aaron Ramsdale was left out of Arsenal’s starting XI for their recent 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park after Mikel Arteta opted to utilise David Raya ahead of him.

Raya performed well in the match and helped the Gunner’s keep their first clean sheet of the season.

As a result, transfer speculation has been rife regarding Ramsdale and one of the Gunner’s London rivals is credited with an interest in the England international.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Ramsdale’s situation. The shot-stopper is said to be valued at roughly £60m by Arsenal.

Mauricio Pochettino has already brought in Robert Sanchez but is keen on signing another quality keeper to provide competition for the Spaniard.

Despite the interest, 90min claim that Ramsdale has no interest in a move away from the Emirates and fully intends to stay and fight for his place.

Ramsdale has featured four times in the Premier League this term, conceding four goals in the process. It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old is named in the Arsenal starting XI for their Champions League opener against PSV Eindhoven tonight.

NEWCASTLE STAR TONALI REFUSES TO RULE OUT MILAN RETURN

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, who signed for the Magpies for £55m this summer, has refused to rule out a return to his previous club AC Milan.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Tonali said: “Return to AC Milan one day? I don’t know… I’d pay to know my future. Maybe yes, maybe not. Football is strange. I’m not closing the door to AC Milan. I can’t and won’t hide my love, passion for Milan.”

Roberto De Zerbi is keen to sign Manuel Locatelli for Brighton & Hove Albion. (Wednesday’s edition of Tuttosport, via Il Bianconero)

Boca Juniors are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Argentine defender Valentin Barco, 19, despite interest from Brighton and Manchester City. (90min)

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is unlikely to leave in January despite interest from Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold held a Zoom meeting with staff at the club to address unhappiness over a variety of issues this season. (Telegraph)

Arsenal sent scouts to Reading’s EFL Trophy match against Exeter on Tuesday with the Gunners interested in 18-year-old English forward Caylan Vickers and 18-year-old New Zealand defender Tyler Bindon. (Express)

Aston Villa are in talks to give English defender Ezri Konsa, 25, a new contract. (Mail)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, 42, is part of a group interested in buying a 10% stake in the club with co-controlling owner Todd Boehly open to new investment. (Telegraph)

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale met with former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 41, over a potential boardroom role for the retired ex-Sweden forward. (Football Italia)

Members of the Spain Women national team who announced their intention to boycott matches amid the Luis Rubiales affair have agreed to end their strike. (Sports Mole)

