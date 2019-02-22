Chelsea bid for Liverpool, Man Utd target to replace £56m summer flop

Chelsea are ready to battle a number of Premier League clubs to secure the signing of PSG rebel Adrien Rabiot, a report claims.

The France star is out of contract at the end of the season and has seemingly been frozen out of the first-team squad by PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

Rabiot has not played for the club since December 11, when he came on as a late second-half substitute in a routine Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Barcelona have all been linked with Rabiot in the past – with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking like they were going to land the playmaker on Deadline Day last month before nothing materialised.

AS recently claimed that United have now emerged as the latest Premier League team to show an interest in the highly-rated 23-year-old.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon suggests that Maurizio Sarri’s side are one of a number of clubs who have tabled a proposal to Rabiot.

A number of sources have suggested that Sarri’s job is at risk Chelsea lose the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City at the weekend, having had a number of damaging results recently.

Jorginho joined Chelsea in the summer for £56million from Napoli as Sarri insisted on signing his former favourite, but he has struggled for form.

If the Blues complete a swoop for Rabiot, it is entirely feasible that Sarri – or even a new boss – would thrust him straight in for the struggling Italian.

