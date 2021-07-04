Chelsea have joined the growing list of clubs showing interest in a transfer for Brighton’s Arsenal-linked centre-back Ben White, according to a report.

Arsenal have had the strongest ties to a deal for the 23-year-old over recent weeks. The Gunners reportedly made an initial £40million bid, but faced rejection from the Seagulls. Nevertheless, the Daily Mail has claimed that their next offer has come in at £42million plus £4million in add-ons.

Brighton, though, are holding out for £50million. With Arsenal struggling to meet their Premier League rivals’ demands, the same Mail report claimed that Everton have joined the race.

New Toffees boss Rafael Benitez admirers White and would reportedly be willing to splash the cash. Manchester City are another side who have shown a penchant for big-money deals and they too have registered interest.

According to journalist Duncan Castles, though, Chelsea – who make it a trio of big-spending clubs – have told Brighton that they are keeping tabs on White.

The reporter also revealed a list of reasons why he could potentially snub Arsenal for Chelsea.

“We’ve told you there’s been interest and a conversation with Manchester City,” the reporter told the Transfer Window podcast.

“I now understand that Chelsea have notified the player of their interest in signing him.

“I think that’s significant competition for Arsenal because Chelsea obviously can offer Champions League football, can offer a club based in London in the same way that Arsenal can, but one that should be immediately competitive for the Premier League title, and one that hasn’t had much hesitation about spending aggressively of Ben White’s profile and age range.”

White made his name on a loan away from Brighton with Leeds in the 2019/20 campaign.

While there, he played all 46 Championship games to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side achieve promotion as champions.

Last term, meanwhile, he built up his Premier League experience. The step up consequently led to White’s first England cap earlier this year.

As a result of his recent rise, Brighton are aware that they will do well to keep hold of their star man.

Even if White does leave, though, Castles added that a bidding war presents a good financial scenario for the Seagulls.

Potential Ben White transfer war

“I think on previous podcasts we suggested that once serious offers started to come in for White, it is likely that other clubs would get involved in a competitive bidding process,” Castles added.

“And I think a competitive bidding process is obviously going to be of benefit to Brighton.”

White admitted in June that he is enjoying the rife speculation over his future.

According to another report, though, he only has eyes on a move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.