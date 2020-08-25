Thiago Silva will reportedly become a Chelsea player over the coming days after accepting an offer from the Blues.

The Brazilian played his final match for PSG in Sunday’s Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.

His exit comes after Thomas Tuchel’s side decided against renewing the 35-year-old’s contract at Parc des Princes.

Silva has had no shortage of potential suitors, however, despite the fact he is turning 36 next month.

But according to Fabrizio Romano it is Frank Lampard’s men who have won the race for his signature.

The Blues emerged as serious contenders prior to Sunday’s final in Lisbon. Indeed, reports claimed they had been in talks with the centre-back’s representatives for a number of days.

And having beaten off competition from Fiorentina, the London side will secure the 88-cap defender on a two-year deal.

With Silva set to sign, promising young defender Fikayo Tomori could be given the green light to go out on loan again.

Tomori on the move

The 22-year-old impressed in his breakthrough campaign, but failed to add to his 22 appearances post-lockdown.

Tomori has been tipped to move to France, although Premier League rivals Everton have also shown an interest.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports that another forgotten Chelsea man, Tiemoue Bakayoko, could head back out on loan to AC Milan.

Left-back Emerson Palmieri could also follow the Frenchman to Serie A, with former Blues boss Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan wanting him.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea were always confident of sealing a deal for Kai Havertz since they first contacted Bayer Leverkusen several weeks ago. Read more…