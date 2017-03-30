Chelsea boosted by return of key duo after injury

Chelsea have received a fitness boost ahead of the weekend with the news that Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have returned to training following injury.

Both Hazard and Courtois could come into contention for Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace, Chelsea TV said on Thursday.

Hazard withdrew from the Belgium squad for the international break, having missed Chelsea’s win at Stoke with a calf injury.

Courtois played in Belgium’s World Cup qualifying draw with Greece but missed the friendly draw with Russia on Tuesday night and has required treatment for a hip injury.

Premier League leaders Chelsea enter this weekend’s fixtures with a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Their Premier League clash with Middlesbrough has been switched to Monday, May 8 at Stamford Bridge.

That could potentially see Chelsea celebrate winning the title, although their home fixture with Watford is still to be arranged.

Hazard was this week linked with a £100million move to Real Madrid, a topic which is sure to arise in head coach Antonio Conte’s pre-match media conference on Friday.