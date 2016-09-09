Chelsea boss admits David Luiz was a Deadline Day decision

Antonio Conte admits Chelsea’s interest in taking David Luiz back to Stamford Bridge was only ignited when his availability became known on transfer deadline day.

Luiz’s £34million move from Paris St Germain to the club he first joined in 2011 was the biggest surprise of the summer with the erratic Brazil international reinforcing the Blues’ resources at centre-back.

Conte was desperate to increase his options in a position where John Terry and Gary Cahill are first choice, but until August 31 his efforts to sign a new player had been thwarted.

“When we take the decision about the players, we always take the decision together – me and the club,” Conte said.

“I told you that this transfer market was very difficult for us to reach our targets, but at the last minute, on the last day, there was this situation which was good for me and the club to improve the squad.

“For this reason, we bought David Luiz. We invested in David, and I’m very happy. We took a player with a great personality, good technique and who likes to play.

“I like to play football and I like defenders who like to play football. We know that David can improve in defensive situations, but it’s good and I’m very happy he has come here.

“He’s a good guy, a positive guy for the changing room. I’m very pleased for this.”