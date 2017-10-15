Chelsea boss Conte admits he can hate being a manager

Antonio Conte has revealed that sometimes he hates being a manager due to the amount of time it consumes his life.

The Chelsea boss led the club to Premier League glory during his first season in charge – but the defending champions are already nine points adrift of pacesetters Manchester City following Saturday’s shock defeat to Crystal Palace.

Conte is known for being highly-active on the touchline and the Italian admits his intensity can have its drawbacks.

Speaking to GQ, Conte admits, however, he always wanted to be a manager: “Yes [I always did]. I coached my first team when I was 14!

“I trained a team of elementary school kids. I always loved it. I always felt I would do this, that this would be my life.

“But sometimes I hate it, you know. Sometimes I hate this job, because sometimes you lose your life. If you want to do this job, to be a good coach, a great coach, you must sacrifice your life and sometimes I hate this.”

Questions have been raised about Conte’s long-term plans and whether he will stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of this season.

However with his family moving to London from Italy, Conte hopes his life can become easier.

“I love being with my family,” he added “This year will be better because they are moving to England from Italy. But it is not easy because this job is so intense. My mind is always on football.”