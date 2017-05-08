Chelsea boss Conte eyes £70m Serie A raid – report

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is eyeing a £70million raid of Serie A giants Roma, according to reports.

Antonio Conte wants to add to his squad for their return to the Champions League next season.

The Sun claims that the Italian boss is considering a return to his home country to lure Roma stars Antonio Rudiger and Radja Nainggolan to Stamford Bridge.

Conte is reportedly ready to part with up to £70m to lure both Nainggolan, 29, and Rudiger, 24, to west London.

Nainggolan has been linked with a summer exit due to Roma’s Financial Fair Play restrictions, and has been linked with Chelsea in recent windows.

In fact, the Blues were apparently in for the Belgian last summer but failed to meet the £32m asking price.

Meanwhile, with John Terry set to end his Chelsea career, Conte is looking for defensive reinforcements.

Rudiger was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer as well before a serious injury ruled him out of Euro 2016.

Both Nainggolan and Rudiger are contracted to Roma until 2020, with coach Luciano Spalletti desperate to keep hold of two key players.