Bayern chairman confirms Conte contact over Renato Sanches

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has asked Bayern Munich about midfielder Renato Sanches, a Bayern chief has confirm.

Sanches joined Bayern last summer from Benfica, but has proved a big disappointment and has been told he can leave for £43million.

Conte has been training with his squad using the facilities of the Singapore American School. His side face Inter Milan on Saturday morning in the final game of their Asia Tour.

The German giants’ chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Conte expressed interest in Sanches after the clubs’ friendly in Singapore on Tuesday.

Sanches moved to Bayern from Benfica only 12 months ago but the 19-year-old has struggled for a regular starting spot under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

He made just 17 appearances in the Bundesliga last season and Rummenigge says Chelsea are one of a number of teams keen on the Portugese teenager.

Italian giants AC Milan have also been linked with Sanches.

“There are at least 10 teams after Sanches,” Rummenigge told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Conte asked for some information about him after Tuesday’s match because he knows he can make the difference in the middle of the pitch.

“The lad wants to play regularly but Ancelotti was pleased with his performance against Chelsea .

“We’ll make our evaluations later but if he does leave then he almost certainly will go on loan. We’re still counting on him.”

It was after the Blues’ 3-2 defeat to Bayern on Tuesday that Conte is understood to have spoken to the German champions about Sanches, the midfielder who gave N’Golo Kante the runaround at the Singapore Sportshub.

The player has long been linked with a move to Manchester United and they battled Bayern for his signature prior to his move to the Allianz Arena.

United are understood to have a passing interest in Sanches again this summer, but are yet to make a move given their interest in other targets.

However, they could yet come in for him, though AC Milan remain the favourites after they were heavily linked with his signature this week.

Talking after Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win over Chelsea, Reanto Sanches told German paper Bild: “I am not happy about my first year at Bayern Munich, that’s clear.

“I’m young, I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich.

“I want to play more consistently and [a move to] AC Milan is a very interesting option. If the two clubs reach an agreement, I would be happy to join the Rossoneri.”

Whether Chelsea’s interest could yet force a change of heart remains to be seen, but with Conte still actively look for additions, a move to Stamford Bridge could not be ruled out entirely.