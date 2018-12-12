Chelsea boss Sarri condemns discrimination after alleged Sterling abuse

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri condemned discrimination in any form in his first public comments since the alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police launched investigations into alleged racist abuse from a section of home supporters towards Manchester City’s Sterling in last Saturday’s 2-0 win for the Blues. Chelsea subsequently suspended four people in connection with the incident.

Sarri said: “First of all I want to say that I condemn any form of discrimination, of course. I think that I have to stop here.

“Because there is an investigation so I think it’s better not to say something more. Of course my opinion is that I condemn every sort of discrimination.”

Sarri and the club preferred to move on and focus on Thursday’s match with Vidi in Budapest on Thursday, after a fourth question on the subject.

The Italian added: “It was disgusting. You know very well my opinion, the opinion of the club, but now we have to go on.”

Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben-Loftus Cheek said racist abuse has never been directed towards him on the field of play.

“Off the football pitch I have, years ago, but never on the football pitch,” he said.

“It doesn’t happen a lot in England, but obviously still happens. Most people don’t like this and it needs to be out the game as quick as possible.

“When incidents do come like this we need to take a hard response on it.”

Loftus-Cheek and Sterling are team-mates with England.

The Blues midfielder has not spoken to Sterling about last Saturday’s incident, but supports his reaction.

Loftus-Cheek said: “I haven’t spoken to Raheem about it. I prefer to leave him and let him deal with it mentally himself. He’s a strong minded person, so I think he’ll be alright.

“I think he was right to say what he said. I don’t think it should be in the game or anywhere. Him speaking out was the right thing. If it happened to me I would do the same.”