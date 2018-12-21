Chelsea boss Sarri issues response to rumours of double striker swoop

Maurizio Sarri has issued a response to speculation that Chelsea are considering moves for Gonzalo Higuain and Callum Wilson.

Speculation is ramping up with the January transfer window only ten days away and there are rumours flying about that the Blues could be in for a striker in the market.

Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have only bagged 13 goals between this term with Chelsea relying on forward Eden Hazard, who has racked up eight goals just in the Premier League.

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, three points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal and eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

Higuain and Wilson are two most recent names to have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge with Higuain, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, heavily linked since Sarri‘s arrival.

“I like him very much, he is a wonderful player and man,” Sarri said of Higuain, who he worked with at Napoli. “But I don’t want to talk about him. I have two and a half strikers at the moment, Higuain plays for Milan.”

When asked in October whether he wanted Higuain at Chelsea, Sarri told Corriere dello Sport: “Whatever response I give will be considered wrong and put words into my mouth.”

“All I can say is that I feel Gonzalo left Napoli too soon. If he had stayed for another season, I think we could’ve been in a condition to win.

“Higuain was a part of the fantastic mechanism we created, we understood each other so well.

“It was perfect synchronicity and the regrets will probably stick with us.

“I miss Higuain a great deal. I miss him because he’ll keep scoring goals until the day he dies.

“He is a goal machine, a systematic and automatic jackpot.”

On Wilson, who has ten goals in all competitions for the Cherries this season, Sarri added: “I don’t know about Wilson. Eddie [Howe] is a friend and I want to see him happy.”