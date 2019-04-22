Chelsea boss Sarri makes bizarre claim about Liverpool’s CL run

Maurizio Sarri has claimed that Chelsea reaching the League Cup final was a bigger achievement than if Liverpool make it to the final of the Champions League.

Chelsea beat Liverpool, Derby County, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur on their way to the Carabao Cup final this season, where they lost on penalties to Manchester City. Meanwhile, the side they eliminated in the third round of that tournament have made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League, getting out of a group of PSG, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade, before beating Bayern Munich and Porto to set up a last four clash with Barcelona.

Blues boss Sarri – who has never made it beyond the Round of 16 in Europe’s top competition – insists that Chelsea’s run to their cup final was harder.

“The Premier League is really very difficult, for getting in the final of the League Cup we had to play against Liverpool, against Tottenham, the final against Manchester City,” he said.

“It was easier to get to the final of the Champions League.

“I think many give to the Champions League too much importance. Of course it is the most important competition for clubs but it is a competition with straight elimination so sometimes you need a post in or a post out to qualify or to be eliminated.

“It’s clear it’s the most important competition for clubs in Europe, and as a consequence in the world, but it’s a competition in which you need to be lucky.”

At present, it is still unclear whether or not Chelsea will be involved in the Champions League next year – they currently sit 5th in the Premier League table, level on points with Arsenal in an exciting battle for the top four.