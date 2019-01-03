Chelsea boss Sarri makes startling admission over £58m Pulisic signing

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted he did not know Chelsea were signing Christian Pulisic for £58million.

The USA star has become Chelsea’s third most-expensive signing in their history after the £71million deal for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and £60million they spent on striker Alvaro Morata.

The 20-year-old midfielder will not join up with Chelsea until the end of the season, as he will spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Sarri says he had previously been asked for his opinion on Pulisic, but he says he was not aware how close Chelsea were to signing the Hershey-born star.

“I don’t know,” said Sarri when asked about the Pulisic signing after last night’s 0-0 draw with Southampton. “I didn’t know anything about Pulisic on Tuesday.

“The club asked my opinion about him about one month ago. My opinion was positive. Today I have known that the deal is done but I didn’t know anything.”

Chelsea have agreed to loan Pulisic back to the Bundesliga side and will not charge Dortmund for loaning the player back to him

A statement on BVB’s official site read: ‘The transfer fee to be paid by Chelsea for Pulisic, whose BVB contract would have expired at the end of next season, is 64 million euros. A rental fee for the coming half year is not due for BVB.

Liverpool boss Klopp believes Sarri will be getting on his hands on a truly top talent when Pulisic switches the Westfalenstadion for Stamford Bridge on July 1.

Discussing Wednesday’s major transfer development, Klopp said at his media briefing: “Pulisic is a really good player for Chelsea. He’s a highly-skilled boy. I’ve known him for a while – it’s a good signing. It’s a good deal as well for Dortmund.”

