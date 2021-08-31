Chelsea demand not satisfied as multiple sources claim winger deal is off

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be moving to Borussia Dortmund from Chelsea on deadline day, according to various reports.

Hudson-Odoi has faced an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge all summer. Whereas Chelsea rejected big offers for him in previous years, they have been open to his departure this time around. After previous links with Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga has seemed like a likely destination again.

Borussia Dortmund have been Hudson-Odoi’s leading suitor, although he has also had interest from Italy and elsewhere in England.

Max Bielefeld of Sky Germany revealed on Monday that the winger had agreed personal terms with Dortmund. However, the German giants only want to sign him on loan, which is an obstacle.

Chelsea would prefer to sell Hudson-Odoi outright, but it seems even that won’t be happening now.

Various sources, including Bielefeld himself and also his English Sky colleagues such as Dharmesh Sheth, report that Hudson-Odoi will be staying at Chelsea.

The Blues were not willing to allow the 20-year-old to leave on loan. Therefore, there has been no compromise between them and Dortmund.

Hudson-Odoi will now have to fight for his place back at Stamford Bridge. He has been an unused substitute in all three of Chelsea’s Premier League games so far this season. However, he was a starter in their UEFA Super Cup victory over Villarreal.

On that occasion, he featured as a right wing-back in Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 system, but he was replaced after 82 minutes.

In his professional career to date, Hudson-Odoi has made 99 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 13 goals and assisting 16 more.

He will seemingly be adding to them, as a move to Dortmund is off. And despite reports of Leicester looking into a permanent deal, the most recent updates seem to suggest Hudson-Odoi is staying at Chelsea regardless.

His contract still runs until 2024.

Chelsea to make deadline day signing?

In terms of incomings at Chelsea, two targets that remain on their agenda are Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Kounde has been a major target all summer and the recent departure of Kurt Zouma may have opened up a space in the squad for him.

Saul, meanwhile, has been on a collision course with Altetico, despite still getting gametime for them.

He would be a good reinforcement in Chelsea’s midfield and Tuesday’s European papers indicate they still have some hope of signing him…

