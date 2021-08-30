Chelsea starlet receives Leicester offer to rival option from European giants

A Chelsea starlet has received a transfer offer from Leicester City to rival a differing proposal from a European giant, it has been claimed.

Chelsea have experienced a mass exodus in the past week or so with a whole host of talent leaving. It shows no sign of letting up with one midfielder heading to Serie A today whilst another has joined a Championship club.

The next star who could be heading for the exit door is Callum Hudson-Odoi. Thomas Tuchel faces a difficult decision over his future.

The German boss wants to keep him as part of his squad to challenge on all fronts this season.

But he knows Hudson-Odoi needs regular game time, which he is not getting at Stamford Bridge. He did start in the UEFA Super Cup final.

But since then he has been an unused substitute in the first three Premier League games of the season.

A whole campaign of starting on the bench will provide no benefit to the 20-year-old winger.

Borussia Dortmund have approached Chelsea about taking him on loan for the season. Hudson-Odoi is said to be open to that.

But now Leicester have thrown a spanner in the works, according to football.london. They report the Foxes have enquired about a permanent move.

Brendan Rodgers is seeking an attacking addition before the window closes. A number of options are being explored.

This latest report claims Tuchel is not willing to let Hudson-Odoi leave unless a replacement is coming in.

Chelsea are currently working on a deal to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid. But it remains to be seen if their academy graduate wants to leave for good.

Chelsea business impacts on Wolves

Meanwhile, Wolves remain ‘in talks’ with a Ligue 1 title winner, though whether they succeed could be tied to a Chelsea transfer breakthrough.

Sky Sports report Wolves are locked in discussion with Lille’s Sven Botman. The Dutchman, 21, played an integral role in Lille’s surprise Ligue 1 victory last season at PSG’s expense. However, interest from Sevilla means a deal is not straight forward.

The Spanish side will make a firm offer ‘once Jules Kounde’s potential deal to Chelsea is agreed’, per Sky.

If Chelsea succeed in prising Kounde out of Seville, Wolves’ hopes of landing Botman would take a big hit.

