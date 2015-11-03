Chelsea captain Terry in jibe at Robbie Savage

Chelsea captain John Terry says he can accept criticism of his form from successful players but not from the likes of Robbie Savage.

Terry’s resurgence was cited as one of the main factors in Chelsea’s title-winning season last term, but his performances have come under scrutiny this campaign and he was even dropped by Jose Mourinho at one point.

And the former England captain accepts he hasn’t been at his best, but is not interested in the opinions of certain pundits, and he specifically named Savage – who wrote that “the end is nigh” for Terry in a Daily Mirror column in August.

“I’ve come under criticism, individually, from certain players and individuals, players I’ve looked up to and played alongside,” Terry said.

“I’ve taken that on the chin: Rio, Carra, Neville, the very best I’ve come up against in the game. I take that on the chin. When others speak, maybe I don’t take it on the chin.

“When players have not had a career, played at a really bad level in their career … Robbie Savage being one. He’s dug me out a couple of times. You take it as a footballer, as an individual. I’ll take it from the Rios, Carraghers and Neville. All day long. From others? Nah.”

Despite some reports suggesting Mourinho had lost the dressing room at Chelsea, Terry also made the point to vehemently back his manager and insists he is not worried the Portuguese will be sacked.

“It’s not going to come to that. The club have shown faith in the best manager with the best history at this club,” he said.

“In all aspects, of all the managers I’ve worked with, he’s by far and a long, long way, the best I’ve worked with. We are going to turn it around.

“No ifs, no buts. I’m sure, and I’m adamant, that we’ll turn this around and he’ll be in charge for the rest of the season and long after I’ve finished playing for this club. He is the man to take this club forward to where we want to be.”

