Chelsea are not currently working on a deal to sign Liverpool star Caiomhin Kelleher, both Fabrizio Romano and another top source have revealed and with Enzo Maresca’s thoughts on the Blues’ goalkeeper situation also coming to light.

The Irish goalkeeper is widely considered the best back-up in the English game having starred for Liverpool every time he steps into the side as a replacement for tried and trusted No.1 Alisson. And with the Brazilian currently sidelined by a problematic hamstring injury, Kelleher has taken his chance to showcase his very obvious talents with some excellent displays between the sticks for Arne Slot’s side.

However, the Reds boss has already made clear that Alisson will reclaim the gloves when he is fit to do so and with Liverpool also agreeing to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili next summer, the writing appears to be on the wall for the 20-times capped Ireland international, who has made clear his wish to become a No1. in his own right elsewhere.

As a result, a solution could be presented to Kelleher in the form of Chelsea and with a report on Tuesday claiming the Blues were ‘working on’ a deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Per the report, Liverpool had placed a £35m fee on the 25-year-old’s head which the Blues were happy to meet.

However, Romano is adamant no talks have taken place and posted on his X account: ‘Chelsea are currently not working on deal to sign Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool, despite recent links. No discussions with any other GK at this stage.’

Chelsea have relied on Robert Sanchez as their first choice so far this season and it’s understood that Blues boss Maresca is more than happy with the Spaniard right now and in the competition for places he has with both summer signings Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders providing cover and competition.

Chelsea’s stance on their goalkeeping position has also been backed up by journalist Ben Jacobs, who revealed on his X account that Kelleher is not on the London side’s radar.

‘Understand Chelsea are not interested in Caoimhin Kelleher, despite reports. Strong confidence in Robert Sanchez still and depth for the future in both Filip Jorgensen and Mike Penders’, Jacobs wrote.

Matters with Kelleher, though, do look set to come to a head at Anfield in the coming months.

He has conceded just four goals and kept two clean sheets in five matches for the Reds in the Premier League 2024/2025 season.

Overall, Kelleher has only made one error leading to a goal in his entire career at Anfield, showing his authority in the box, excellent shot-stopping skills and having kept a total of six clean sheets from 20 Premier League outings for the club.

And the player has been brutally honest about his situation going forwards and of his wish to establish himself as first choice elsewhere.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” said Kelleher. “That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“When I was coming through the academy to work my way up, obviously when you first get into the No 2 position you’re happy and it’s progress. I think with anything after a while, maybe after doing a few seasons of a similar thing, you want to keep pushing forward and keep going to the next level.

“I’ve played a lot of games now as well and shown my level. The next step for me is to be playing week in, week out and every week.”

To further complicate matters at Anfield, a report on Tuesday claimed the Reds are ready to sanction the sale of long-term first-choice Alisson next summer to make room for Mamardashvili.

However, that does not help Kelleher’s chances with the rpeort also claiming the Irishman will also be offloaded and with a new pecking order established at Anfield next summer with two young keepers coming into the Liverpool reckoning instead.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are ready for some high-profile exits themselves with Italian midfielder Cesare Casedei preparing for an ‘inevitable divorce’ and with AC Milan sniffing around his signature.

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has also had his say on the future of French forward Christopher Nkunku amid his lack of minutes and following recent links over a move to Manchester United.

