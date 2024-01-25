Chelsea chances of beating Man Utd, Arsenal to Newcastle forward soar after injury derails Aston Villa raid

A derailed Aston Villa move has resulted in Chelsea showing genuine interest in signing Newcastle striker Callum Wilson and TEAMtalk has learned his agents are frantically attempting to engineer a move.

The Blues have grand ambitions of luring a world class striker to Stamford Bridge in 2024, though a move for a truly top tier player may have to wait until the summer.

With Chelsea willing to let Armando Broja go this month, a stop-gap solution to tie Mauricio Pochettino over until next season is wanted.

To that end, Chelsea sized up Aston Villa’s exciting young striker, Jhon Duran.

The 19-year-old Colombian is firmly behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order at Villa Park and is understood to be open to a move that would result in extra game-time.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law confirmed on Wednesday that Chelsea were considering a swoop. Trusted reporter Ben Jacobs subsequently confirmed Duran had been discussed internally at Stamford Bridge.

However, Villa boss Unai Emery has now confirmed Duran sustained an injury during the final moments of their 0-0 draw with Everton last time out.

The issue – which is believed to be a hamstring problem – will sideline Duran for a few weeks and per Jacobs, has also laid waste to any chances of joining Chelsea.

“The last action against Everton he was injured,” said Emery. “For the next weeks he’s not going to be available.”

Jacobs reported on X in response to Emery’s update: “Injury likely to prevent a Chelsea move having discussed Duran internally, although no approach to date made anyway.”

TEAMtalk’s own sources later confirmed Duran to Chelsea is 100 percent off.

Callum Wilson to Chelsea?

With a Duran deal off the table, TEAMtalk has learned a surprise swoop for Newcastle’s Callum Wilson is very much in play.

Wilson, 31, has operated at just below a goal every other game (46 goals in 102 appearances) since joining Newcastle in 2020.

Newcastle have publicly insisted both he and Kieran Trippier won’t be leaving St. James’ Park this month. However, sources have told TEAMtalk an exit is a distinct possibility.

We have learned Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been offered Wilson by the player’s representatives.

Furthermore, Newcastle have internally set an £18m asking price on the veteran frontman and if a bid of that size is received, they would be open to cashing in.

Wilson’s agents are working hard to secure a move for their client and there is a belief a move WILL happen before the February 1 deadline.

Wilson’s age and chequered injury history do pose obvious problems for any buying side, though his proven track record in the Premier League is appealing.

The rampant need for a reliable goalscorer at clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd is combining to make a Wilson exit a very real prospect this month.

