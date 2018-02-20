Chelsea change Hazard stance after telling Real to pay humongous fee

Real Madrid have reportedly been told that they can sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer – but only if they are prepared to pay £200million for the attacker.

The Spanish giants are gearing up a huge squad revamp this summer after a disastrous La Liga title defence and Hazard is believed to be among their top targets.

Several of the club’s top names are being tipped to move on, including the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos, while boss Zinedine Zidane is also expected to lose his job.

Real have already earmarked several replacements, the latest of which has seen them linked with a free transfer move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

The Liverpool ace, 24, is being tipped to replace Kroos at the heart of Real’s midfield as Manchester United prepare to make an £80m offer for one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets this summer.

Indeed, Real are said to be ready to use those funds to help finance a move for Stamford Bridge playmaker Hazard, according to a report in AS.

Chelsea had previously insisted Hazard was not for sale – but it’s reported the player’s determination to force a move this summer has seen the Blues change their stance.

And it’s now claimed the two clubs have already spoken about the possible deal – with Chelsea warning their star man will only be lured away if Real are prepared to dig deep.

It’s suggested Real have been told they will have to match the fee PSG paid to land Neymar from Barcelona to get their man as Chelsea stand firm on a £200million asking price for their prize asset.

The 27-year-old was questioned about links to Real Madrid on Monday evening as he faced the media ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Barcelona.

However, the player painted a predictably familiar picture about his Stamford Bridge future.

“First, I see the game tomorrow. We are going to face Barca,” said Hazard.

“I have played for Chelsea for six years and I am happy here. I have two years left on my contract. I don’t think a lot about the future.”

