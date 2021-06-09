Chelsea change stance as familiar suitor reignites pursuit of top prospect

Chelsea have softened their stance on the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi after a familiar suitor revived their interest, according to a report.

Hudson-Odoi graduated the Chelsea academy in 2017 and has since been trying to build his professional career. He is closing in on 100 senior appearances for the club, who have fended off interest in him in the past. But he has still found starts hard to come by, only making 21 in the last three Premier League seasons combined.

The winger recently revealed he was considering his future at international level after struggling to break into the England setup. He is still eligible to switch allegiances to Ghana, despite already making three caps under Gareth Southgate.

But it seems he is also pondering his future at club level.

According to The Times, Bayern Munich are ready to relaunch their pursuit of Hudson-Odoi. They tried to sign him in 2019, before Chelsea tied him down to a new contract.

That deal runs until 2024, but Chelsea could cash in before then. With Hudson-Odoi not having as many opportunities as he may have predicted, a change of scenery could benefit all parties.

Hence, The Times claim that the Blues will now listen to offers for the 20-year-old. Bayern are pondering making a fresh bid for him this summer and may be more successful this time around.

Thomas Tuchel remains impressed with how Hudson-Odoi has improved in recent months. However, he still cannot guarantee him a regular role due to the number of options Chelsea have in that position.

Hudson-Odoi has tough competition

The youngster is competing for a place with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and even Timo Werner, who has sometimes been deployed in a deeper role than the centre-forward one he was brought in to occupy.

Therefore, Bayern may be able to tempt him away. They too have plenty of attacking options, but some players have found the Bundesliga to be better for their progression.

Hudson-Odoi may be the next to take such a route, despite previously seeing those hopes denied.