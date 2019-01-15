Chelsea charged by UEFA over anti-Semetic chanting

The Chelsea club flag is seen before kick off of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London on January 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Tolga AKMEN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Chelsea over allegations of racist chanting at their Europa League match against Vidi in December.

UEFA announced the news on Tuesday morning, based on “the report submitted by the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector commissioned to conduct an investigation”.

During the game with Vidi in Hungary it was alleged a number of Chelsea fans sung a derogatory song about Tottenham featuring anti-Semitic language.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck condemned the actions of “a few mindless individuals at some of our recent matches” and added the club “will not rest until we have eliminated all forms of discrimination from our club”.

Chelsea are yet to respond to the charge.