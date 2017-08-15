Chelsea & City to slug it out over £70m deal for Liverpool target

Chelsea and Manchester City could enter a bidding war over Virgil van Dijk, with Southampton still adamant they won’t sell the defender to Liverpool.

The former Celtic defender has made clear his wish to leave Saints this summer and is known to favour a move to Liverpool.

However, Saints still hope to persuade Van Dijk to stay at St Mary’s this summer as boss Mauricio Pellegrino revealed last week.

According to Yahoo Sports, the south-coast club are not willing to be bullied into selling their captain to Liverpool, but could ‘more likely’ sell to another team in the league if the player refuses to back down on his wish to leave.

With just over two weeks left in the transfer window, Saints are likely to make a final decision on the player in the coming days and should they decide to sell, there will be no shortage of takers.

Saints value Van Dijk at around £60million, but interest from Chelsea, City – as well as Liverpool – could see the fee topple £70million, which would shatter the world record fee for a defender.

Tuesday’s Paper Talk suggested Chelsea were most likely to win the race for Van Dijk, with the defending champions set to bring in the Dutchman as part of a triple swoop on Premier League clubs.

Discussing Van Dijk’s future on Friday, Pellegrino said: “Hopefully he can change his point of view. Virgil is an important player and we need him focused on our club.”

Asked if Southampton can genuinely retain an unhappy player, Pellegrino added: “But the club was clear from the beginning with the player.

“We can’t control every single situation. We can decide our dynamic in this group and Virgil is part of our group; he has a contract.

“He has spoken with (executive director) Les Reed. We’ve spoken with the player but not too much, a couple of meetings.

“I was clear, the club was clear, he was clear on his position. But we have to keep going because I can’t control the thinking or the feeling of the player.”