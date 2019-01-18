Chelsea closing in on impressive £63m double Argentine swoop

Chelsea are close to completing an impressive double deal as a Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder is set to join the club, according to a report.

Various outlets are now claiming that striker Gonzalo Higuain will complete his move to Stamford Bridge imminently, with a medical set for the next 48 hours.

The Telegraph stated on Thursday that Chelsea have placed an official offer to take Higuain on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to either buy him in the summer or loan him for a further 12 months, a deal which Juventus have sanctioned.

Higuain was dropped to the bench for Milan’s Supercoppa defeat to Juventus on Wednesday with what the club claimed was a fever, fuelling speculation that a move was on the cards.

The Argentine is currently on an €18million loan at AC Milan with an obligation to buy at €36million (£32m), but it looks like any issues with the deal are close to being ironed out.

He may not be the only Argentina to move to the Blues this month however, as Leandro Paredes is also closing in on a move to west London.

According to the Express, the 24-year-old will sign for £31million and is Maurizio Sarri’s replacement Cesc Fabregas, who joined Monaco last week.

Paredes cost Zenit £24m last year, and was apparently Chelsea’s back-up option after they failed to persuade Cagliari to sell Nicola Barella.

