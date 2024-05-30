Chelsea confident of completing direct trade with local rivals, as Blues man has big reason for switch

Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah could soon swap places between Fulham and Chelsea

Chelsea and Fulham could essentially complete a direct trade, as the Blues are confident of getting Tosin Adarabioyo, while Trevoh Chalobah is open to a Craven Cottage move.

The Blues raged into contention for Cottagers defender Tosin recently. They are in the market for a Thiago Silva replacement, and see the former Manchester City academy player as the right option.

He had been closing in on an agreement to join Newcastle recently.

However, Chelsea then entered the frame for his signing.

TEAMtalk sources revealed that the Stamford Bridge outfit had then offered him a more competitive package, and can of course also offer him the chance to stay in London.

With the Magpies adamant they will not overpay for Tosin, that put Chelsea into a very good position.

Fresh reports state that they are now moving into a very good position for the snare.

Indeed, after their official contract offer to the defender, it’s said things are progressing well and they feel they are in a good position compared to rival sides Newcastle and Manchester United.

Chelsea move expected soon

The move to Stamford Bridge is one that could be completed very soon.

Indeed, it’s said Fulham will say goodbye to him in the coming days.

He’s still under contract until the back end of June, so it seems expected that a move will happen before then.

Chelsea could welcome in one Fulham centre-back while letting another go in the opposite direction.

Chalobah favours Fulham move

Indeed, there have been reports regarding their desire to sell former academy centre-back Chalobah for some time, given that sale goes down as pure profit on the accounts.

TEAMtalk sources reported in early May that the Cottagers are looking into the signing of the 24-year-old.

Now, reports state that his representatives are in contact with the club.

It’s said he wants to play regularly – something that’s not happened at Chelsea of late – and he sees Fulham as a good club to do that at.

The price of the move remains to be seen, but with the defender under contract until 2028, the Blues could demand a decent sum.

If Fulham can’t pay, Manchester United – who have been linked again after reports that Mauricio Pochettino could take him to Old Trafford with him if he gets the job there – might be able to.

Whether the defender would be open to that move remains to be seen, given there’s surely more chance of regulation football with Fulham than the Red Devils.