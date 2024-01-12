Chelsea confirm first signing of January; Blues ‘keep working’ on deal for €60m star compared to Lionel Messi

Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Jamaica international Dujuan Richards from the Phoenix Academy.

The Blues secured a deal for the teenager in the summer and with a statement on the club’s website, they have confirmed his move to Stamford Bridge is now ‘finalised.’

Richards, who can play as a centre-forward or as a winger on either flank, is touted to have huge potential so could prove to be a real asset for the London club in the long-term.

In response to the move, Richards said: “I’m so pleased to be here.

“My dream was always to sign a professional contract and to have the chance to do that here at Chelsea, it’s difficult to put into words the emotions.

“I just can’t wait to get started.”

Chelsea working hard on deal for Estevao Willian

Meanwhile, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea remain very keen on signing Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian. However, they face competition from Barcelona.

“Chelsea keep working on Estevao Willian deal. Discussions taking place since October as 2007-born Brazilian talent remains high on club’s list.

“‘Messinho’ has €60m release clause and no club has decided to trigger it yet so far.

“Barcelona remain in contact on player side.”

Estevao is known as ‘Messinho’ due to his style of play mirroring the Argentine legend.

The 16-year-old is a left-footed right winger and made his senior debut for Palmeiras in December despite his tender age.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in Estevao alongside Chelsea and Barcelona.

Reports suggest that the pacy attacker would prefer a switch to Barcelona but it seems unlikely that they will be able to afford his €60m (approx. £51.6m) release clause due to their ongoing financial issues.

Therefore, Chelsea have a serious chance of securing Estevao’s services this month.

As with Richards, however, he is very much a future prospect rather than someone who would be in Pochettino’s plans any time soon.

