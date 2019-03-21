Chelsea consider activating £38million clause on Dutch defender

Chelsea are considering activating a buy-back clause they have on Bournemouth star Nathan Ake, according to a report.

The Dutch defender made only seven Premier League appearances in five years at Stamford Bridge before joining Bournemouth for £20million in 2017.

The 24-year-old, who arrived at Chelsea from Feyenoord aged 16 in 2011, made six first-team appearances in the 2012-13 campaign.

He played just once the following season after Mourinho replaced interim boss Rafael Benitez, and he recently revealed the scars that the Portuguese left on his confidence.

However, his story at Stamford Bridge may not be over yet, as Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim that Chelsea are now weighing up the possibility of bringing him back.

The Blues apparently inserted a £39m buy-back clause in Ake’s contract when he signed for the Cherries, meaning that if an offer of that sum arrived this summer then they would have to accept.

Gary Cahill is expected to leave at the end of the season while the is also uncertainty surrounding David Luiz, who has a deal which expires this summer.

Of course, any move for Ake would rely on Chelsea’s two-window transfer ban being overturned, with the west London side having lodged an appeal.

