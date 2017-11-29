Chelsea consider former BVB man as Conte replacement

Chelsea are considering appointing Thomas Tuchel as Antonio Conte’s replacement at the end of the season, according to reports in Germany.

Tuchel has been out of work since he left Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season.

The 44-year-old was heavily linked with the vacant Bayern Munich job after Carlo Ancelotti’s departure in September, but Jupp Heynckes was given the nod instead.

However, Heynckes is believed to be leaving Bayern at the end of the season, and the German champions remain keen on Tuchel as a long-term replacement.

German news outlet Sportbild report that it is not only the Bayern that are interested in Tuchel, and state that Chelsea are eyeing up a move to see him replace Conte.

Reports earlier in the season suggested Conte would leave the club at the end of the season, regardless of any accolades they secure throughout the campaign – which would mean Tuchel could certainly be in with a chance of being approached by the Blues hierarchy.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline.