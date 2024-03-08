Chelsea consider shock swoop for vital Newcastle star as Pochettino plots £69m move for ideal Thiago Silva successor

Chelsea are keen to bolster their squad in the summer and TEAMtalk sources state that a new centre-back is one of their top priorities.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva is set to leave the Blues when his contract expires in June and injuries to the likes of Wesley Fofana are pushing the club to move.

TEAMtalk sources close to Chelsea have confirmed that Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande is at the top of their transfer shortlist.

As we exclusively reported in October last year, the London club have been keen on signing Diomande for some time and have scouted him for over a year.

He is not the only centre-back Mauricio Pochettino’s side are admirers of though and Newcastle star Sven Botman has also been looked at.

The Blues believe that a summer deal could be possible for Botman due to the Magpies’ battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the 24-year-old has been identified as one of Chelsea’s top defensive targets as he’s seen as one of the best options available to them in the summer window.

Chelsea consider summer swoop for Sven Botman

Botman’s experience in the Premier League and at international level is what has caught the attention of club chiefs at Chelsea.

Newcastle sources have stated that there would be no easy deal for Botman as they are not comfortable selling one of their key men to a side they consider to be a direct rival for European qualification next season.

However, there is a understanding among those at Newcastle that sales are needed if they are to strengthen their squad with new additions in the summer.

While Botman is certainly on Chelsea’s shortlist, Diomande is still considered to be the Blues’ top target.

There is a belief that Chelsea will trigger Diomande’s £69m release clause in his contract with Sporting if they can offload some of their homegrown talent.

As we have previously revealed, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja could all be sold by Chelsea as they look to bring in funds for transfers.

Marc Guehi, Antonio Silva also eyed by Blues

TEAMtalk understands that Marc Guehi is another player Chelsea have been tracking, with his homegrown status and love of the Blues being key factors for their interest.

Guehi has been a mainstay for Crystal Palace and we can confirm that he would be open to a return to Chelsea, who’s academy he broke through.

Benfica star Antonio Silva is also much admired by Chelsea but the he has serious interest from the likes of Real Madrid and may be the most difficult to sign this summer.

Chelsea have done business previously with the Portuguese side when they purchased Enzo Fernandez, though, and could make an offer for Silva in the coming months.

