Chelsea consider stunning raid for £18m Newcastle star as Arsenal, Man Utd are given green light for striker signing

Callum Wilson has been offered to Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd - and Aston Villa could join the race too

Chelsea are considering a move for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson after learning he will be allowed to leave St. James’ Park, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Wilson signed a contract until 2025 with Newcastle as recently as September, but we have learned that the Premier League club are now keen to sell him.

In turn, Chelsea have discovered that Wilson is available for a transfer and so have Arsenal and Manchester United after being offered his services.

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward, since they are willing to sell Armando Broja for the right price and the Albania international is attracting interest from a number of clubs, such as Fulham and Wolves.

Wilson is now under consideration as someone who could come in to provide plenty of experience in the Chelsea attack.

Another option for Chelsea would be to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa – and if that happens, we can reveal that Unai Emery’s side would look into a deal for Wilson themselves.

Duran ticks the model for Chelsea due to his age and profile and that may work in his favour at this time.

Sources have informed us that Newcastle have set an asking price of £18m for the striker they signed from AFC Bournemouth back in 2020.

Wilson has scored eight goals from 20 appearances this season, which has included his first taste of the Champions League, and has a total of 46 goals from 102 games for Newcastle to his name overall.

The 31-year-old has scored 86 Premier League goals between his spells with Bournemouth and Newcastle and is also a fully fledged England international with nine caps and two goals for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Where next for Wilson?

After recent rumours about a move abroad, he now has a decent amount of Premier League clubs considering him as a target for his next step after Newcastle.

Man Utd, for example, are eager to sign a striker this month and have been working on a move for Bayern Munich’s Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, who could become an experienced rotation option with Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsenal – whose strikers are Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah – might similarly wait until the summer to sign a long-term frontman, but could be receptive to the idea of bringing in Wilson before then.

At Aston Villa, Wilson would compete with compatriot Ollie Watkins for the centre-forward role.

And after being offered Wilson, Chelsea could go on to rely on him while the more youthful summer signing Nicolas Jackson develops.

