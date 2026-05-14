Bournemouth star Alex Scott, seen here celebrating with Rayan, is a target for Man Utd and Chelsea

Chelsea are stepping up their background work on Bournemouth star Alex Scott, with TEAMtalk understanding the England prospect is emerging as a ‘serious option’ on the club’s midfield shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding campaign on the south coast and is increasingly being recognised as one of the Premier League’s brightest young midfield talents.

Scott’s impressive form and high-energy performances in Andoni Iraola’s midfield have already earned him senior recognition from England boss Thomas Tuchel, who recently called the Guernsey-born midfielder into the national team setup.

TEAMtalk understands the Bournemouth star is now firmly under consideration for a place in England’s World Cup squad, with Tuchel among the many influential figures in football to have been impressed by his development this season.

However, it is not only the Three Lions hierarchy taking notice. Manchester United have tracked Scott extensively throughout 2026 as they prepare for a major midfield rebuild under incoming permanent manager Michael Carrick.

Sources insist Scott is a player that Carrick has a deep affection for and hugely admires.

United are expected to bring in multiple central midfielders this summer, and sources state Scott remains firmly on their radar due to his energy, technical quality and versatility.

Liverpool and Newcastle United are also long-term admirers of the Bournemouth star, with both clubs continuing to monitor his progress closely.

But TEAMtalk can now reveal Chelsea are increasingly active in the race and talks over a potential summer deal for the £50m-rated star are ramping up…

DON’T MISS: Man Utd aim to strike gold with £50m swoop for star Pep thinks is ‘unbelievable’

Chelsea chiefs ready to make Alex Scott transfer move – Sources

Sources indicate Chelsea scouts and recruitment staff have watched Scott closely in recent weeks and internal discussions around the midfielder have intensified ahead of the summer window.

Chelsea believe they need to strengthen and add greater depth to their central midfield options heading into next season, and TEAMtalk understands Scott is viewed internally as a player who “ticks a lot of boxes” in terms of age profile, Premier League experience, technical quality and long-term potential.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy believe Scott’s profile fits many of the characteristics they are targeting as they continue reshaping their squad around younger, high-potential talent.

His ability to carry the ball through midfield, operate under pressure and contribute defensively has particularly impressed Chelsea’s analysts. There is also admiration internally for Scott’s mentality and maturity despite still being early in his Premier League career.

The midfielder has become one of Bournemouth’s standout performers and his rise has not gone unnoticed at the Vitality Stadium.

TEAMtalk understands Bournemouth are fully aware of the growing interest surrounding Scott and are already exploring ways to protect his long-term future.

The Cherries, though, are aware of the growing interest in the 11-times capped England Under-21s international, and we revealed earlier this year how they are keen to tie the midfielder down to a new contract amid fears interest from elite Premier League clubs could intensify rapidly over the coming months.

Scott currently has just two years remaining on his existing deal, placing Bournemouth in a delicate position as they attempt to avoid entering the final stages of his contract without an extension agreed.

Those close to the player insist Scott remains fully focused on his football and continues to enjoy his development at Bournemouth.

However, with Chelsea now entering the picture alongside Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle, the midfielder’s future is increasingly shaping up to become one of the major stories to watch this summer…

Bournemouth star has family connection to Manchester United

Scott’s growing reputation has also brought added attention off the pitch.

The midfielder is the step-brother of Manchester United Women star Maya Le Tissier, although sources stress any transfer decisions will be based entirely around footballing ambition and development opportunities.

Indeed, the midfielder is listed as one of 13 midfield targets United are considering after the club formed a Plan A, B, C and D over summer recruits.

For Chelsea, Scott is viewed as another example of the elite young domestic talent they are determined to target as part of their long-term strategy, and their interest is now becoming increasingly serious.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.