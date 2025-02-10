Chelsea have shortlisted a Manchester United star signed just last year, and Ruben Amorim’s stance on a shock sale is already crystal clear.

Chelsea are known admirers of many a Man Utd star at present. The club explored a move for Alejandro Garnacho last month, though ultimately chose to keep their powder dry. An inability – or perhaps unwillingness – to shift Christopher Nkunku meant Garnacho was not needed.

Enzo Maresca’s side have also taken a close look at Kobbie Mainoo. United were not actively pushing either of their homegrown stars out, though they are open to a sale for the right price.

Indeed, a recent report from The Guardian revealed funds at Old Trafford will again be in short supply next summer without significant player sales to boost the transfer kitty.

Accordingly, Mainoo (£80m), Garnacho (£70m) and Marcus Rashford (£40m) will all be up for grabs if buying clubs are willing to spend big.

But according to a fresh update from journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea have now fixed their gaze on a different Man Utd star.

It’s claimed The Blues have shortlisted centre-back Leny Yoro who only arrived at Old Trafford last summer.

Amorim stance on Yoro sale clear

Man Utd beat Real Madrid to Yoro’s signature, though were forced to go above and beyond from a financial standpoint to do so.

United paid £52.2m in a deal that can rise to £58.9m through add-ons. The young Frenchman is widely viewed as a generational talent and big things are expected in the not-too-distant future.

Chelsea – no stranger to hoovering up world football’s brightest young stars – are reported to have explored a move for Yoro prior to United’s swoop.

Chelsea’s interest has not subsided despite Yoro’s slow start to life in England. Though per a pair of prior updates from Fabrizio Romano, United boss Amorim has zero intention of selling.

Taking to X in December, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Amorim and his coaching staff were speaking about Yoro as a ‘crucial’ part of their plans even before he took the Man Utd job.

“Leny Yoro made his debut for Man Utd [on Wednesday] and will be crucial part of Ruben Amorim’s project,” wrote Romano.

“In every internal meeting, even during talks before joining United, Amorim and his staff mentioned Leny as crucial player and smart signing.

“His game time will be managed to avoid any injury in the next weeks but he’s for sure considered the ‘ideal player to sign’ by technical staff and of course Man Utd’s management.”

Doubling down on those claims a month later in January, Romano wrote: “Ruben Amorim and his staff are very happy with Leny Yoro and his development.

“Game time being managed now after long injury but club and staff very happy with Leny. He’s among few untouchable players at Man Utd.”

Latest Man Utd news – Eriksen’s next club / signing attempt No 2

In other news, United legend, Peter Schmeichel has told Christian Eriksen who to join if he leaves Old Trafford when his contract expires at season’s end.

“That [move to Ajax] would be a great step for him,” Schmeichel told Voetbal Primeur. “Of course, as we know, he is a midfielder. Nowadays in the Premier League you need players who can sprint up and down for 90 minutes.

“The way Ruben Amorim wants to play also doesn’t suit him, he wants to win the ball back quickly. At a very high pace. That’s not in his nature. Unfortunately, Eriksen no longer has that energy.

“He’s a great player. Some of the things he does on the field… He’s still so good on the ball and technically. I think Ajax would be a fantastic move for him.”

Elsewhere, GiveMeSport claim Man Utd could make a second attempt to sign a Premier League defender they were previously blocked from landing by UEFA.