Chelsea contact Man Utd over stunning Mason Greenwood signing as striker exit rumours gather pace

Mason Greenwood could remain in the Premier League when leaving Manchester United this summer as Chelsea have made a shock ‘enquiry’ for him, it has been claimed.

Greenwood is coming towards the end of a successful season-long loan spell at Getafe. The winger, who can also play at centre-forward, has impressed in Spain, having registered 10 goals and six assists in 32 matches so far.

Greenwood’s fine form has led to speculation that he could even join Barcelona or Real Madrid, though it is more likely he would sign for Atletico Madrid or re-join Getafe in La Liga.

As Greenwood’s Man Utd contract expires in the summer of 2025, Old Trafford chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe must make a decision on whether the attacker will be sold this summer. Greenwood either needs to be sold while his stock remains high, or given a new contract.

On Thursday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are ready to listen to all offers for the 22-year-old this summer, even those from rival English clubs. Serie A also cannot be discounted as a possible destination as Juventus are known to be keeping tabs on the situation.

On Friday, TEAMtalk insider Rudy Galetti revealed that Greenwood could return to the Man Utd first-team squad if Erik ten Hag is sacked. But with the Dutchman at serious risk of being replaced, it is likely Greenwood will move on, too.

As per an astonishing report from Man Utd site Utd District, Chelsea are interested in Greenwood and have made an ‘enquiry’ to Man Utd.

The Blues are aware that Man Utd are willing to sell the Englishman to a Premier League competitor and now want to find out how much he might cost. Valuations of Greenwood vary, though it is generally thought that a bid worth £40million should do the trick.

Chelsea are not the only Prem side taking a look at Greenwood, as Aston Villa are also monitoring him in case a deal can be struck. But Chelsea appear to have made the first move.

Greenwood has shown in Spain that he still has great potential and can net regular goals, having previously been labelled a ‘starboy’ when he broke through at Man Utd.

Despite Greenwood’s obvious ability, it would be very controversial if Chelsea went through with this prospective signing.

Not only has he come through the ranks at Chelsea’s rivals Man Utd, but the controversial circumstances around his move to Spain could lead to significant backlash from Chelsea fans.

