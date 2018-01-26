Chelsea could switch to Plan G as move for Roma star looks unlikely

Roma striker Edin Dzeko’s proposed transfer to Chelsea is now looking unlikely, according to reports on Friday.

Antonio Conte’s men are reported to have had a joint-bid for Dzeko and defensive team-mate Emerson Palmieri accepted by the Serie A outfit.

However, the latest indication is that the deal is probably not going to go ahead, with Roma themselves distancing themselves from reports that a deal for the pair had been struck.

Former Man City frontman Dzeko, 31, had looked set to return to the Premier League as Conte aims to beef-up his lacklustre central striking options.

The Blues are, however, still said to be keeping tabs on Olivier Giroud’s situation at Arsenal, although the Frenchman is thought to be keen on staying in north London until the summer and will then rethink his options.

A planned move for West Ham’s Andy Carroll fell apart when he suffered an ankle injury, while Burnley’s Ashley Barnes and Stoke veteran Peter Crouch have also been mentioned as potential targets.