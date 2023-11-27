Chelsea could submit a massive proposal to sign a world-class winger before Manchester United, with one of his team-mates also in their sights, Liverpool will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the capture of a Wolves star, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a Manchester City player confirming interest from Bayern Munich.

CHELSEA DESPERATE TO LAND NAPOLI DUO

Victor Osimhen is not the only Napoli attacker Chelsea are hoping to take to Stamford Bridge, as the Blues are also firmly in the race to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to reports.

Chelsea are in need of a new centre-forward who can spearhead Mauricio Pochettino’s attack for the next five years or more. Chelsea captured Nicolas Jackson in the summer and he has bagged seven goals so far, but the 22-year-old does not appear to be quite at the level needed if the West London side are to get back to the summit of European football.

Chelsea have therefore identified Osimhen as a priority target for January. Earlier on Monday, TEAMtalk confirmed that Arsenal will provide them with competition for the Nigerian, though he would ideally like to join Chelsea if given the opportunity.

Napoli have set Osimhen’s price tag at a whopping £120million, and he might move to Chelsea in a £200m-plus deal involving Kvaratskhelia.

According to Italian source Calciomercato, Chelsea are poised to launch a ‘crazy’ proposal in order to sign the Georgian winger as well.

Napoli put themselves in a strong position to keep the electric star when they won last season’s Scudetto. But Napoli have fallen to fourth place this term, and are at risk of failing to meet both Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen’s ambitions.

Aurelio de Laurentiis, the enigmatic owner of Napoli, is coming under increasing pressure over Kvaratskhelia’s potential departure.

He has decided that the 22-year-old – who registered 31 goal contributions in 43 games last season – can leave if Chelsea submit a €100m (£87m) offer.

Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen to cost Chelsea combined £207m

As a result, there is the potential for Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen to head to Chelsea in a stunning double deal worth £207m.

Chelsea will not have it all their own way when it comes to Kvaratskhelia, though. The report names Manchester City and Real Madrid as also being interested in signing him.

Plus, on November 21 it emerged that Man Utd sent a scout to watch him in action during the recent international break. That Red Devils chief was left impressed as Kvaratskhelia scored in Georgia’s 3-1 defeat to Spain. He netted a brace during their 2-2 draw with Scotland the previous game, too.

If current left winger Marcus Rashford fails to improve on his poor form – he only scored against Everton as Bruno Fernandes gave him a penalty – then Man Utd might be convinced to go all out for an elite new player in the position. This would see Erik ten Hag’s side battle Chelsea for Kvaratskhelia’s big-money capture.

PSG JOIN LIVERPOOL IN PURSUING WOLVES MAN

Paris Saint-Germain have burst into the race for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. The French giants will battle Liverpool and Chelsea for his signing. (Sports Zone)

Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has confirmed Bayern were hoping to land him in the summer, only for Pep Guardiola’s side to reject their advances. (DAZN)

Arsenal are among the top clubs scouting impressive Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode. The 19-year-old has already been urged by one of his former managers to join Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tanguy Ndombele has reportedly said he ‘will not leave’ Galatasaray, as he looks to turn his situation around at the Turkish club amid rumours of them terminating his loan from Tottenham Hotspur. (Sabah)

Jadon Sancho has left Man Utd stunned by knocking back an approach from Juventus. Instead, the winger wants to re-join Borussia Dortmund. (Calciomercato)

Brighton have already identified their next South American wonderkid, as they have initiated contact over a possible deal for River Plate and Argentina U17 striker Agustin Ruberto. (Marca)

FORMER ARSENAL ATTACKER ON THE MOVE AGAIN

Alexandre Lacazette, who scored 71 goals during five years at Arsenal, could soon be on the move again. Lyon are ‘seriously considering’ selling him alongside midfielder Corentin Tolisso. (Le Progres)

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has proposed a shock swap deal involving attacker Thomas Muller and Man Utd centre-back Raphael Varane. (Bild)

Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has admitted he was ‘open’ to returning to his native Belgium by signing for Anderlecht in the summer. However, ‘nothing concrete’ came of the transfer discussions. (Het Nieuwsblad)

There has been a significant lift in the mood of the PSG dressing room since the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar. (Le Parisien)

Former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn has emerged as a surprise target for West Ham United ahead of the January window. (De Telegraaf)