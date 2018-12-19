Long-term Maurizio Sarri favourite Daniele Rugani is set to disappoint Chelsea by signing a new contract at Juventus, according to reports.

Rugani has been heavily linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge, where he would be reunited with his former Empoli coach Sarri. Although the Blues failed to get the deal done in the summer, reports continue to circulate that they could go back in for Rugani in January, with Sarri prepared to spend up to €50m on him.

However, according to Calciomercato, Rugani is close to signing a new deal with the Serie A giants instead.

The centre-back’s current deal expires in 2021, with Juventus offering an extension until 2023. Rugani’s wages would increase to €3m-per-year as part of the new deal and negotiations with the player’s agent have been ongoing for a couple of weeks.

Before he signs the deal though, Rugani wants assurances of increased playing time, having often played second fiddle to fellow Italians Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci this season. To date, he has made just three appearances in Serie A, as well as two outings in the Champions League.

Barcelona could also make a move for Rugani if he decides to turn down the new contract, although it is expected that he will stay in Turin, with Juve keen to build the future of their backline around him.