Chelsea have reached a firm decision on the future of Estevao Willian, according to a series of reliable sources, after surprising reports emerged that stated Liverpool had made contact with the Brazilian, and with TEAMtalk sources naming the right winger whom the Reds are most likely to target in 2027.

The Reds spent lavish sums – £123m (€140m, $161m) in total – on bringing Bradley Barcola to Anfield this summer, with the Frenchman, once he settles in, expected to take on the crown worn for so many years, and with such great distinction, by Mohamed Salah.

As good a player as Barcola is, though – and supporters should not be dismayed by his slow start to life on Merseyside – he does not solve the issue that Liverpool face on the right side of their attack and finding a true heir for the Egyptian superstar, who departed as a free agent over the summer.

Indeed, despite interest in the likes of Yankuba Minteh and Ismaila Sarr, Liverpool were ultimately left empty-handed, meaning Andoni Iraola was left with a somewhat unbalanced squad, given that Barcola, Victor Munoz, Cody Gakpo and prodigious young talent Rio Ngumoha all prefer to operate off the left flank.

Despite that, plans are in place to address the issue in 2027, and links to a number of possible candidates, including this summer’s target, Miteh, continue to rear their head.

However, Liverpool are also being linked with some even more high-profile signings, with speculation beginning to surface again about a raid on Bayern Munich for France star Michael Olise just one of those touted with a move.

Per Football Fancast, Liverpool have also made contact with the representatives of Chelsea star Estevao Willian in a bid to gauge whether a move to Anfield would be of interest, and with the Reds ready to test the Blues’ resolve to keep the Brazilian by launching a £100m (€117m, $134m) bid for his services.

The teenager has found himself on the fringes at Chelsea since moving to Stamford Bridge, making just three appearances off the bench in the Premier League so far this season.

In light of those links, multiple sources insist the Blues have made an instant decision on allowing the 19-year-old to depart west London and move north to Merseyside…

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Chelsea unwilling to sell Estevao as Xabi Alonso reacts

Despite Estevao accepting that he faces a tough battle to earn regular starts for Chelsea, particularly with Xabi Alonso preferring a wing-back system which has seen Pedro Neto established ahead of him, it’s reported by ESPN Brasil that the Blues have no plans to cash in.

Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano reported on Instagram recently that the Blues are planning to offer the teenager a new deal to reinforce their desire to keep him, while we understand the Blues would simply be loath to strengthen a direct rival.

Backing up Romano’s claims that a new deal is imminent, journalist Dean Jones is also adamant that Chelsea’s plan is to build their future around the former Palmeiras star, rather than flog him for an instant profit.

‘Chelsea are willing to hand Estevao a new contract this season’, Jones stated, being adding that the Blues view Estevao as ‘a key part of their long-term plans’ and ‘do not consider him a player who will become available for transfer in 2027’.

The report has added: ‘Those close to the club believe his development will be carefully managed, with patience seen as crucial given his age and the demands of adapting to English football.

In fact, there is even an expectation that Estevao will be rewarded with a better contract during the season, which would represent a further show of Chelsea’s commitment to him.’

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Alonso is also keen to retain his services and recently revealed his admiration for his talents.

“Este is ready; he’s training well.

“[Against Arsenal] he had a very good impact; he has a great chance.

“So he’s fully involved and with a very good attitude every day.

“100% [he has an important role], because of his potential, because he’s so young, but he’s in that process to adapt and to learn quickly. And the season is going to be long.”

When asked whether he had discussed the situation with the winger, the Chelsea boss noted: “Private conversations should remain private.

“The players that have the desire and the hunger to prove and to show every day that they are up for the challenge, it’s what we want to create here in the building.

“And Este is part of it.

“So he has had a very good attitude, very good mentality to prepare every game and to be ready for the team.”

While the links to Estevao can be shelved, we understand Liverpool do have another elite Brazilian star on their radar for 2027, with sources revealing as far back as March that the Reds had earmarked the player as a dream future target.