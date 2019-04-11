Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen gives bold update on future plans

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has revealed that he wants to stay at Chelsea, despite his game time for the Blues being limited this season.

The Danish international, who joined the Chelsea academy in 2012, has mainly been deployed in the Europa League by Maurizio Sarri this term, with 10 of his 20 appearances coming in the competition.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 23-year-old confirmed that he has had no discussions as regards his future in West London, but was adamant that he wanted to remain in the Chelsea fold.

“I have not had a conversation with the club and they have not told me I am staying,” Christensen said. “I said I would like to stay.

“There has been no conversation but I can say what I want to happen and that is definitely staying. I still have a long contract and I am still proud to be a Chelsea player.

“It has been six years, almost seven and for me it has not changed. I see myself as a Chelsea player and hopefully I will keep being that.”

Christensen also opened up on the rise in young talent coming into Chelsea’s team.

“We have a couple here now,” the defender said. “Me, Callum (Hudson-Odoi) and Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) – I have played with Ruben since I was 16.

“If you are not playing, you get jealous. We are hungry to play and everything we work for is getting in the team. We know we are young but we are hungry and we want to play.”

Christensen is likely to feature for Chelsea on Thursday night, when the Blues travel to Slavia Prague for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

