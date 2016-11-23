Chelsea defender wants to remain on loan with Gladbach

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has revealed he will be seeing out his two-year loan deal at Borussia Monchengladbach, rather than returning to London in January.

The Denmark international came through the ranks at Brondby IF before moving to Stamford Bridge on a free-transfer in 2012, but only featured three times before going out on loan to the Bundesliga outfit.

The 20-year-old will see his loan spell come to an end at the end of the current season, and despite speculation about manager Antonio Conte wanting Christensen back at Chelsea in January, the defender has assured that he will see out his two years with Monchengladbach.

“We aren’t in talks with Chelsea. I’m staying at Borussia,” declared the centre-half on Tuesday. “I’m just focusing on tomorrow’s game.”

Christensen enjoyed a successful season last year having earned himself the club’s ‘Player of the Year’ award as he featured 39 times helping the German club to a fourth placed finish.

Club director Max Eberl has admitted how Monchengladbach have had two previous offers rejected from the Blues, but are determined to continue their fight to sign the loanee on a permanent basis.

Christensen is likely to start in the club’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night, having made his return to action against Koln on Saturday after being absent for month.