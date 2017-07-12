Chelsea defender Zouma in talks over loan move to Prem duo

Kurt Zouma will reportedly hold talks with both Stoke and West Brom on Wednesday as he considers a loan move away from Chelsea.

The return of Andreas Christensen from a two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach and the signing of Antonio Rudiger from Roma have pushed the France star further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Having only made 13 appearances in all competitions last season, the player has been given permission by Antonio Conte to leave on loan for a season.

It was thought former St Etienne defender Zouma would be heading back to Ligue 1 for a year, with both Lyon and Marseille reportedly interested, but Sky Sports claim the centre-half will instead look to further his education in the Premier League.

Both Stoke and West Brom are on the lookout for new defenders, not least the Potters who missed out on John Terry and look unlikely to sign Bruno Martins Indi in a permanent deal from Porto.

Zouma spent 11 months out of action after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Manchester United in February 2016, but returned in time to help Conte’s side durin the run-in.