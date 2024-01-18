Chelsea demands revealed as Fulham prepare imminent bid for striker; Wolves, Aston Villa, West Ham and Crystal Palace also keen

Chelsea are willing to offload Armando Broja for the right price this month and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Fulham could make a bid in the next week.

Broja returned to action from a serious knee injury in late September but has failed to nail down a spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI.

He has made 13 Premier League appearances so far this season, scoring just one goal in the process.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Fulham, Wolves, West Ham and Crystal Palace are four of the clubs who are keeping close tabs on the striker’s situation.

Our sources have now confirmed that Aston Villa are also considering a move for Broja, but only if they sell out-of-favour forward Jhon Duran this window.

We understand that Italian, German and Spanish clubs are also keen on Broja as they see him as a player who could improve if given more minutes.

As it stands, however, Fulham are the most likely club to firm up their interest with a concrete bid in the near future.

Fulham hold serious interest in Broja; Chelsea price tag revealed

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Fulham’s interest is serious and they could make a bid for Broja in the coming days.

Wolves also remain keen but they would prefer to sign the Albanian international on loan rather than on a permanent deal.

Our sources state that Chelsea will consider offers above £35m for Broja, so the Cottagers will have to stump up a sizeable fee to get a deal done.

Broja could provide competition for Raul Jimenez, who has shown some good form recently, as well as Carlos Vinicius and Rodrigo Muniz, who have been poor in comparison.

As mentioned, though, other clubs like Aston Villa, West Ham and Crystal Palace could still throw their hat into the ring before the transfer window slams shut.

It is worth noting, though, that Broja is still keen to fight for his place at Chelsea, despite Pochettino’s willingness to sell him.

According to The Mirror, the 22-year-old is ‘still confident in his abilities and wants to prove his worth in west London.’

Broja is ‘determined to make the grade at Chelsea’ – but he could still end up leaving regardless if a club makes an offer above £35m.

It will be interesting to see what fee Fulham put on the table if they do opt to make a bid in the coming days.

