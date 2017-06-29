Chelsea derailed defender move with last-minute phone call

Chelsea are reported to have derailed Kostas Manolas’ move to Zenit St Petersburg with a last-minute phone call on Wednesday.

The Blues are back in for the Greece centre-back after it was reported that he demanded his wages be paid in Euros rather than Russian Rubles which caused the deal to stall.

However, Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claims that the final nail in the coffin for the deal was a phone call from the Premier League champions.

The report states that his £30million move to Zenit is now off, paving a way for a potential switch to Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, Italian reporter Emanuele Giulianelli claimed last week Chelsea were readying a last-minute swoop for Manolas, whose current contract at Roma runs out in 2019.

“Manolas and Zenit are negotiating over the final details but Chelsea are ready to make a last-minute bid in order to overtake the Russians,” he said.

“Today, Chelsea are expected to submit to Roma a last call, a last bid of €40million [£35m].

“While Zenit’s offer is about €30m [£26m] – in order to take the player.”

Manolas had been expected to join his Roma team-mate Leandro Paredes at Zenit, with both their deals being negotiated together, but the Russian outfit will now concentrate solely on Paredes.