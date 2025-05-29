Chelsea are set to devastate Manchester United’s transfer plans regarding both an arrival AND an exit, according to reports.

Chelsea and Man Utd’s contrasting fortunes at the tail-end of the season are primed to bleed into the summer transfer window. The Blues secured a top five finish and qualification for next year’s Champions League. Man Utd too could have earned a spot in next year’s UCL if winning the Europa League, though Ruben Amorim’s side succumbed to Tottenham.

ESPN reported one week ago that a player both clubs were targeting – Liam Delap – would decide his future pending those sides’ respective ends to the season.

Man Utd were believed to be frontrunners for the Ipswich Town striker who can be signed for just £30m via a release clause.

However, Delap was always going to place great emphasis on European football and Chelsea can now offer what Man Utd can’t.

As such, TEAMtalk led the way early on Thursday when revealing Delap had chosen to sign with Chelsea instead of Man Utd. That news was subsequently confirmed by David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to X soon after, Romano doubled down on the lack of European football costing United dearly for Delap.

“Enzo Maresca appreciation + UCL football made the difference as Chelsea are set to activate £30m release clause,” wrote Romano.

And according to the latest from The Guardian, Chelsea are poised to strike another brutal blow on Man Utd in the transfer market…

Jadon Sancho heading BACK to Man Utd

Without UCL football and the guaranteed income that provides, Man Utd are heavily reliant on player sales before splashing cash of their own on signings beyond Matheus Cunha.

The likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, to name just four, all have the green light to leave.

Sancho’s loan deal at Stamford Bridge contained a conditional obligation to buy worth a fee in the £22m-£25m range.

The obligation hinged on Chelsea finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League which they achieved at a canter.

However, the Blues are able to back out of signing Sancho to a permanent deal if paying Man Utd a penalty fee of £5m.

The latest from The Guardian suggests that’s exactly what Chelsea are about to do.

“There are indications they will opt against taking up their £25m option to turn Jadon Sancho’s loan from Manchester United into a permanent deal,” read the report.

“Chelsea will have to pay a £5m penalty clause if Sancho, who came off the bench to score against Betis, is sent back to Old Trafford.

“Maresca likes the former Borussia Dortmund winger but must consider whether the 25-year-old has been consistent enough.”

In theory, Man Utd could simply bank the £5m penalty fee, sell Sancho for £22m-£25m to another club and be better off.

But in reality, there are not going to be a long line of clubs queuing up to sign Sancho and the longer it takes United to find a new buyer, the less time they’ll have to put the proceeds from his sale towards vital new signings.

TIMELINE: Liam Delap’s rise to Premier League prominence

➡️ Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

➡️ Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

➡️ After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

➡️ Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

➡️ Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

➡️ Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20million deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

➡️ Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

➡️ Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.

➡️ Recorded his first Premier League assist on November 10 against Tottenham and then scored in what became a 2-1 win.

➡️ Helped Ipswich to a 2-0 win over Chelsea on December 30 by scoring a penalty and providing an assist.

➡️ Reached the milestone of 10 Premier League goals for the season by scoring in a draw with Aston Villa on February 15.

➡️ Finished his first full Premier League season with 12 goals from 37 games after failing to find the net in his last seven appearances of the campaign as Ipswich suffered relegation.