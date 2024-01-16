Chelsea discussing bizarre Aston Villa raid to give Pochettino short-term solution

Chelsea have internally discussed the idea of signing an under-used Aston Villa star this month ahead of launching a major transfer assault in the summer, according to a report.

Despite Chelsea’s colossal outlay on transfers in the Todd Boehly era, the club still lack a top class striker capable of scoring on a consistent basis.

Christopher Nkunku was signed from RB Leipzig over the summer, though the electric Frenchman has been ravaged by injuries this term.

Nicolas Jackson has looked lively and returned seven league goals. However, the Senegalese is far from the finished article and is currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Elsewhere, Armando Broja is on the books and led the line during the narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday. But with just two goals notched in 17 appearances this term, Broja can hardly be called prolific.

As such, Chelsea are in the market for a top class striker and have shown strong interest in both Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen.

There were even rumours of Chelsea bidding for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, though that speculation has since been labelled untrue by Fabrizio Romano.

In any case, a striker is wanted and Osimhen’s new contract at Napoli that contains a release clause worth in excess of £100m lets Chelsea know where they stand with the Nigerian.

Financing a move this month would be difficult without bolstering the kitty with a player sale or two first. Conor Gallagher has been mentioned as one highly saleable asset who could leave, though Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t want to sell.

As such, and according to Chelsea expert Nathan Gissing, the blockbuster signing may have to wait until the summer.

To help tie Pochettino over until then, Gissing claimed a surprise swoop for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has is under consideration.

Chelsea discuss Duran loan

Taking to X, Gissing stated “Duran has been discussed internally at Chelsea recently as a potential short-term option this month.”

Duran, 22, cost a package worth roughly £18m when signed from MLS side Chicago Fire 12 months ago.

Duran has struggled to displace Ollie Watkins thus far and Watkins’ pristine injury record and endless energy has meant Unai Emery hasn’t felt the need to rotate outside of Europe.

As such, transfer insider Dean Jones recently reported there’s a growing sense Villa are open to cashing in on Duran this month. Doing so would be with a view to Villa signing a different profile of player for the forward line.

Villa open to Duran exit?

“The only thing that makes me wonder if they’re looking for an out-and-out winger is that I think Duran has an uncertain future at Aston Villa,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“There is a feeling that Aston Villa would accept the right offer if one came in for Duran.

“That would make me wonder if they needed a different type of player to come into that forward line this month.”

Gissing suggested Chelsea’s potential move would be a loan, something that would not benefit Villa when attempting to sign a replacement.

Nonetheless, the reporter stressed such a move would make sense for Chelsea who’d muddle through with Duran until the end of the season before then landing a far higher profile name.

Such a move would make sense on paper. However, it’s difficult to see where Duran fits in when Nkunku and Jackson are back available.

Emery speaks on Duran

Responding to a question about Duran last week, Villa boss Emery offered insight into Duran’s status and future at Villa Park.

“He is playing,” said Emery. “He has been important. He is young. He will need experiences and he is having his experience with us.

“We need another second striker or a striker because we have to try to be strong in our squad with different payers and more or less two players in one position.

“It’s Watkins and Duran. I am very happy with him. He is young, I am working with him a lot. He is progressively getting better and he is committed to getting progressively better.”

