Chelsea boosted in superstar hunt after club agree terms for replacement

Chelsea have received a major boost in their hopes of landing a truly elite goalkeeper after his current club reportedly agreed terms over a replacement.

Chelsea have gone from strength to strength since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The Blues are embroiled in a race for Champions League qualification, though have fared excellently in cup competitions. Silverware could be on the horizon in the German’s first season with progress to the final of the FA Cup and semi-finals of the Champions League both secured.

After a slow start under ex-boss Frank Lampard, several of last summer’s new recruits have begun to prove their worth.

Kai Havertz has frequently been deployed as a false nine at the expense of other, more traditional strikers. Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, has begun to pull the strings in the final third.

Chelsea have excelled in the transfer windows under the guiding hand of Marina Granovskaia. Though one position that remains somewhat dubious is between the sticks.

Edouard Mendy arrived for £22m from Rennes. But if Chelsea are to return to the top seat of English football, a truly elite goalkeeper may be required.

As such, the club have been heavily linked with AC Milan superstar, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Details of the huge salary Granovskaia was reportedly willing to pay the 22-year-old were previously revealed here.

The Italy international will become a free agent this summer, and Milan have thus far struggled to tie him down. Nevertheless, ESPN noted Milan have not yet given up hope of convincing him to stay.

However, those hopes now appear to have been dashed. Italian outlet CalcioMercato (via Goal) state that a ‘personal agreement’ has been reached with would-be Donnarumma replacement, Mike Maignan.

The Lille stopper, 25, had been a target for both Tottenham and Man Utd, but now appears destined for Milan if a fee can be agreed.

That would indicate Donnarumma is exit-bound, handing Chelsea a timely boost in their pursuit of a world class number one.

Lampard wasn’t right for Chelsea helm – Jorginho

Meanhile, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes former boss Frank Lampard took the job too soon and wasn’t ready for that level.

Jorginho is one player who has benefitted since the managerial change.

He has completed 90 minutes in nine different Premier League matches under Tuchel, but only did so four times under Lampard in the first half of the season.

Now, the Italy international has spoken out against the original appointment of Lampard, claiming the leap from Derby County to Chelsea was too big.

Jorginho told ESPN Brasil: “Look, I’ll be really sincere here on Lampard. I believe, given he was a legend at the club, he skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club.

“He came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience at other clubs. I think he came too soon, skipped a few steps ahead and wasn’t ready for a job at this level, to be honest.”

