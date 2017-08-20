Chelsea drop Drinkwater interest in favour of PSG midfielder

Chelsea have ditched their interest in signing Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater over the £40million price tag, and turned their attentions to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gzegorz Krychowiak, reports the Sun on Sunday.

Drinkwater has been a targetfor Chelsea all summer as they had hoped to reunite him with former Foxes midfield partner N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge.

However, the two clubs are reportedly nowhere near an agreement in terms of his valuation, with Chelsea believing him to be a lot closer to the £20million bracket.

That has led to Antonio Conte exploring the possibility of signing Polish international Krychowiak, who is understood to be available on a loan deal this summer.