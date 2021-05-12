Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has emerged as a leading target to take over from Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, according to a report.

Palace could be in for a big summer of transition, with their manager and a number of players’ contracts expiring. Hodgson has proved a fantastic addition to Palace, who were in dire straits after sacking Frank de Boer in 2017. Since then, though, the Eagles have finished 11th, 12th and 14th in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, his contract expires at the end of the season and, as such, a decision over his future looms.

According to The Telegraph, Palace have seriously considered finding a new manager in recent months.

However, in a new development, ex-Chelsea coach Lampard is now a ‘leading contender’ to step in if Hodgson leaves.

The 42-year-old feels keen to resume his Premier League managerial career, having had his time at Stamford Bridge cut short in January.

What’s more, among the 20 top-flight clubs, Palace would prove one of the more intriguing projects.

Uncertainty currently looms over Selhurst Park, with 11 players reaching the end of their contracts in June.

Thomas Tuchel: Frank Lampard has wished me all the best New Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel reveals his predecessor Frank Lampard has sent him a good luck message after he was sacked earlier this week.

However, the club are reportedly planning a £50million summer transfer overhaul. That would entail four or five new signings and a couple of ‘high-profile’ loan players.

The report also claims that Lampard’s prior relationship with the Blues could prove beneficial; the Englishman could swoop for Billy Gilmour on loan, while Chelsea are also willing to let Tammy Abraham leave.

Midfielder Gilmour remains a fringe player under Tuchel, but his raw talent is there. Abraham, meanwhile, became a lynchpin striker under Lampard but has fallen out of favour of late.

Lampard has reservations about job

Regardless of the potential acquisitions, Lampard would want assurances from the start that he would have the chance to progress Palace to a top-half finish.

What’s more, doubt remains over whether he would immediately accept an offer from Palace. Other – and perhaps bigger clubs – could swoop in if he bides his time.

In any case, The Telegraph adds that Lampard is not interested in the vacant England Under-21 job.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Lampard impressed in his only full season with Chelsea, guiding a young squad to a top-four finish after a summer transfer ban.

However, after last summer’s big spending, a run of poor form saw owner Roman Abramovich sack him.

READ MORE: Roy Hodgson has grave doubts about six Crystal Palace substitutes